'New Amsterdam' Creator Inks New 4-Year Overall Deal With Universal TV

David Schulner is solidifying his future with Universal Television.

The creator and showrunner behind NBC's New Amsterdam has closed a new four-year overall deal with the studio behind the Ryan Eggold medical drama.

Under the terms of the pact, Schulner — who has called Universal TV home since 2010 — will create and develop new projects for network, cable and streaming platforms. He will also continue to serve as showrunner on New Amsterdam. The medical drama, which is in the midst of its second season, earned a rare three-season renewal from the network last month.



“David is a versatile writer and showrunner who has proven himself adept in multiple genres. His very clear vision and leadership has been critical to the breakout success of New Amsterdam around the world. I’m grateful that we get to continue this decade-long relationship," said Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe.

So far this season, New Amsterdam is averaging a 1.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 9.8 million total viewers across seven days of delayed viewing. The series boasts the third-biggest lift on TV and second-biggest among NBC originals in terms of delayed viewing. The series has been sold in more than 200 territories around the world.

For his part, Schulner started his career on Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz's Once and Again. His credits include Desperate Housewives, Everwood, Kings and the ill-fated Do No Harm and Emerald City. The playwright is also the creator of comic book Clone, which is published by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman's Image imprint, Skybound.

"I started my career as a playwright and my dream was to be part of a theater company; working with the same people on different projects, growing and honing our skills together. I never thought I’d find such a place in television. I was wrong. Universal has been my home for 10 years and I’m thrilled I get to stay a little longer," he said.