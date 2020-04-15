TV Ratings: 'New Amsterdam' Finale Hits Season High in Viewers

The season finale of New Amsterdam scored season highs for NBC, tying its best 18-49 rating of 2019-20 and drawing its biggest total viewer count in more than a year. CBS' FBI: Most Wanted also improved, drawing its second-largest audience of the season, airing directly after NCIS.

The New Amsterdam finale is currently at a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49, tying the season premiere for its best same-day mark of the season. Its 5.93 million viewers are the most for the show since March 2019, subject to change because the finale ran long, ending at 10:10 p.m. Ellen's Game of Games (1.0 in 18-49, 4.97 million viewers) was off some from a week ago. A news special closed out NBC's primetime with a 0.6 in the demo and 3.72 million viewers, pending updates.

FBI: Most Wanted posted a 0.9 in adults 18-49 and just under 9 million viewers at 9 p.m., the second-best marks of the season in both measures. A second episode scored a 0.8 in the demo and 7.27 million viewers, topping its season averages. NCIS (1.2, 13.18 million) was the most watched show in primetime by a wide margin.

The next-to-last episode of Empire on Fox was on par with last week, earning a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo and 2.72 million viewers. A Masked Singer rerun aired at 8 p.m.

ABC's The Conners (1.0 in adults 18-49, 5.99 million viewers) and Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.55 million) were even with last week's demo ratings but declined a little in viewers. Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.56 million), Black-ish (0.5, 2.29 million) and For Life (0.5, 2.21 million) also came down slightly. The CW aired reruns.

CBS led the broadcast nets across the board, topping the 18-49 rankings with a 1.0 rating and holding a commanding lead in total viewers. NBC finished second in the demo at 0.8, and ABC and Fox tied for third at 0.6. Univision (0.5) edged Telemundo (0.4) for fifth. The CW trailed with a 0.1.

