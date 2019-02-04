'New Amsterdam' Renewed for Season 2 on NBC

The medical drama is NBC's first rookie series to secure a spot on the network's 2019-20 schedule.

NBC is checking back into New Amsterdam.

The network has renewed its first-year medical drama for a second season, following healthy ratings for the first season to date. The show has proven a reliable performer following This Is Us on Tuesday nights, regularly leading its time period among adults 18-49.

"We've been so excited to see how much audiences have embraced Dr. Max Goodwin [Ryan Eggold] and all the characters that make New Amsterdam such an incredibly compelling medical series," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents, scripted programming at NBC Entertainment. "Congratulations to [executive producers] David Schulner, Peter Horton, our writers and an amazing cast and crew who have brought these stories to life."

New Amsterdam, from Universal Television, is averaging a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.9 million viewers with seven days of delayed viewing. The show's 18-49 rating doubles after a week, and its total audience grows by 86 percent. It's the No. 2 first-year scripted series in the 18-49 demo behind another NBC show, Manifest.

Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine star alongside Eggold.

The series is NBC's first freshman show to get a spot on the network's 2019-20 schedule. Third-year comedy The Good Place has also been renewed, and Will & Grace is in the middle of a two-season pickup.