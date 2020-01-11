'New Amsterdam' Renewed for Three More Seasons at NBC

The network has also picked up 'Making It' for a second season and ordered nature docuseries 'The New World.'

The doctor is checking in for a long-term stay.

NBC used its time before the press Saturday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour to fully commit to medical drama New Amsterdam, handing out a rare three-season renewal for the procedural starring Ryan Eggold.

The pickup will keep the series from Universal Television on the network's primetime schedule through the 2022-23 broadcast cycle and its fifth season overall. Typically, multiple-season renewals are reserved for tentpole programming. Case in point: NBC last summer picked up This Is Us — which serves as New Amsterdam's lead-in — for three additional seasons.

So far this season, New Amsterdam is averaging 9.8 million total viewers and a 1.7 in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic when factoring in seven days of DVR. That's good enough to win Tuesdays at 10 p.m. in the demo. With a week of delayed viewing, the series scores the third-biggest lift on all of television and second highest for the network.

The network has been all-in on New Amsterdam, which ranked last year as the first rookie to score a season two order as the drama was also the first new show order the network announced last season. David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce the Universal TV drama alongside Michael Slovis and David Foster.

Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher round out the core cast.

New Amsterdam is the third NBC show to score an early renewal, joining This Is Us and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

In other renewal and series order news stemming from NBC's time before press at TCA, the network also picked up Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman's unscripted crafts show Making It for a third season and announced an 10-part nature docuseries The New World. The latter will be produced by BBC Studios and air in 2024.

“The New World is a massive piece of four-quadrant commercial entertainment that has the capacity to capture the curiosity and minds of millions,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy. "I believe that great storytelling told on a broad scale has the power to produce wide-sweeping cultural change, and this project has all the makings to deliver on that potential."