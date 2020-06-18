New 'Smurfs' Series Lands at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is feeling Smurfy.

The ViacomCBS cable network has partnered with the worldwide licensors for The Smurfs, LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, to bring a new series featuring Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty and the rest. The computer-animated series is set to premiere in 2021.

ViacomCBS Consumer Products will also manage licensing for the property in North America, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Malaysia that will include a product line for the new series as well as items tied to the classic Smurfs brand.

"The Smurfs have entertained generations of kids and families globally, and we are thrilled to bring these identifiable characters, their stories and universal themes of cooperation, sharing and caring for their community to Nickelodeon," said Layla Lewis, senior vp global acquisitions and content partnerships at Nickelodeon.

Said ViacomCBS Consumer Products president Pam Kaufman, "The Smurfs is an iconic global franchise that has resonated with audiences for decades. By partnering with LAFIG, we are able to join our creative forces to bring an all-new line of consumer products across multiple categories to consumers, along with a fresh and original animated series."

The new series comes from Peyo Productions and Dupuis Edition & Audiovisuel. William Renaud directs, and Peter Saisselin and Amy Serafin (Sonic Boom, Alvin and the Chipmunks) are writing. Lewis and Dana Cluverius, senior vp current series animation, will oversee for Nick.

The Smurfs will join a roster of kids' franchises at Nickelodeon that includes SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, an animated Star Trek show and a forthcoming Garfield series.