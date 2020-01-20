TV Ratings: NFC Championship Tumbles, '911: Lone Star' Starts Well

Early numbers for Fox's coverage of the San Francisco 49ers' dominant win are off by 30 percent from the comparable window a year ago.

Fox's NFC Championship broadcast is off by a large amount in Sunday's early ratings, but the game still gave a big launchpad for 911: Lone Star.

The San Francisco 49ers' dominant 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers averaged 34.13 million viewers in the fast national ratings — down 30 percent from the early numbers for CBS' primetime AFC Championship telecast last year (48.8 million). The ratings will adjust up a good amount in the final ratings, particularly with a West Coast team involved, but it's still likely to come in behind last year. (Ratings for CBS' afternoon broadcast of the AFC title game weren't available at posting time.)

Following the game, 911: Lone Star debuted to 11.5 million viewers and a 3.2 rating in adults 18-49 in time zone-adjusted ratings, by far the best numbers for a new scripted series this season. Both figures are well ahead of the last two post-conference championship shows, CBS' Magnum P.I. in 2019 (8.76 million, 2.4 in adults 18-49) and Fox's The Resident in 2018 (8.7 million, 2.6).

NBC and CBS aired reruns in primetime, save for the latter's 60 Minutes, which delivered 8.14 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Both figures were the best of the night outside of Fox.

ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos (0.5 in adults 18-49), Kids Say the Darndest Things (0.4) and Shark Tank (0.5) were all below their same-day averages — unsurprising given the big audience for football. The CW's Batwoman and Supergirl each averaged 0.2 in adults 18-49.

Fox averaged a huge 8.2 rating in adults 18-49 in primetime, lapping the rest of the field. CBS was the best of the rest at 0.6, topping ABC's 0.5. NBC averaged 0.3 and The CW 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.