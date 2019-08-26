TV Ratings: NBC Scores Preseason NFL High, 'Big Brother' Solid

NBC scored a ratings win Sunday with an NFL game that drew the best numbers of the preseason so far. CBS' Big Brother was the top non-sports show, although it declined some vs. a week ago in adults 18-49.

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game scored a 4.5 household rating in metered markets, the best of the three weeks of preseason thus far. It surpasses the 4.1 for the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 1. In the fast nationals, it averaged 5.57 million viewers.

Big Brother drew a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, down from 1.3 a week ago (when CBS had an NFL preseason game leading into primetime) but on par with its Sunday average. The show's 4.72 million viewers, however, are on par with last week. The finale of Instinct posted a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 3.43 million viewers, and 60 Minutes was on the high side of its summer performance with 6.93 million viewers.

Celebrity Family Feud (0.8 demo rating) and The $100,000 Pyramid (0.6) were both steady for ABC. To Tell the Truth improved a little vs. last week with a 0.6.

Fox aired two episodes of What Just Happened??!, both of which were a little below its season average (0.1 in adults 18-49 and 460,000 viewers at 8:30 p.m., 0.2 and 534,000 at 9:30).

NBC averaged a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime, pending updates for its live broadcast. ABC finished second with a 0.7, followed by CBS at 0.6. Fox drew a 0.2 and The CW a 0.1 with a night of reruns.

