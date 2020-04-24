TV Ratings: NFL Draft Soars in Early Numbers

ABC's portion of the coverage is up by double digits from a year ago, while the 'Will & Grace' series finale has the show's biggest audience in 13 months.

The NFL Draft dominated Thursday's ratings, with preliminary numbers showing ABC's portion of the coverage drawing well above last year's numbers.

Fast national ratings for live broadcasts aren't terribly accurate, but ABC is currently averaging 6.14 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for its draft coverage. Thursday's telecast is up 26 percent in viewers vs. preliminary figures last year (from 4.88 million) and up 33 percent in the 18-49 demographic (from 1.2). ESPN and NFL Network also aired draft coverage; their ratings will be available later in the day.

Night one of last year's draft averaged 11.1 million viewers across all three networks. With live sports on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, ABC's early ratings suggest a larger audience tuned in Thursday.

Elsewhere Thursday, the series finale of Will & Grace delivered the NBC comedy's biggest audience in 13 months, 3.13 million viewers. It drew a 0.5 in adults 18-49, in line with its same-day season average. A series retrospective following the finale clocked in at 2.94 million viewers and 0.5 in the demo. The finale of Superstore (3.1 million viewers, 0.7 in 18-49) was in line with its last episode on April 2, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.32 million, 0.6) and Law & Order: SVU (3.68 million, 0.7) were both up a little with their finales.

CBS' Man With a Plan (5.74 million viewers, 0.6 in adults 18-49) and Broke (4.82 million, 0.6) each declined without new episodes of Young Sheldon and Mom as their respective lead-ins. Tommy (4.64 million, 0.5) was also down a bit vs. last week. Last Man Standing (4.07 million, 0.7) improved week to week on Fox, and The CW's Katy Keene and In the Dark both drew 0.1s in the demo.

ABC's 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 (pending updates) easily led primetime. CBS and NBC tied for second at 0.6. Fox and Univision also tied at 0.5, followed by Telemundo (0.4) and The CW (0.1).

