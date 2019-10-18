TV Ratings: 'Thursday Night Football' Low, 'Grey's Anatomy' Tops Scripted

The ABC drama is the only scripted show to get above a 1.0 rating in the demographic in primetime.

Grey's Anatomy continued its run as Thursday's top scripted show, leading the adults 18-49 demographic (excluding Thursday Night Football) for the fourth straight week to open the season. The ABC drama was also the only scripted show to get above a 1.0 rating in the demographic in primetime.

Thursday Night Football, meanwhile, hit a low on Fox so far this fall — though it's running ahead of the same night last year, which was also a weak outing.

Grey's Anatomy drew a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.73 million viewers, lows for the season so far (the show usually ranks among the top 10 gainers in delayed viewing). The demo rating, however, was 33 percent higher than any other entertainment show on the broadcast networks Thursday. A Million Little Things (0.7) also dipped in adults 18-49. How to Get Away With Murder was steady at 0.5.

Fast national numbers for Thursday Night Football have the game — a 30-6 win for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Denver Broncos, marred by an injury to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes — at 9.75 million viewers, down about 19 percent from last week's early numbers and a low for Fox's TNF telecasts this season. It will still finish ahead of the same week a year ago, which had only 9.1 million viewers in the finals.

CBS' Young Sheldon ticked down to 0.9 in adults 18-49 but was up a little in total viewers with 7.75 million (versus 7.63 million last week). The Unicorn (0.7 in adults 18-49) and Mom (0.8) were steady, and Carol's Second Act (0.7) and Evil (0.7) each improved week to week.

All of NBC's shows were even with last week's 18-49 ratings: Superstore drew a 0.8 in adults 18-49, Perfect Harmony a 0.4, The Good Place a 0.6, the final on-air episode of Sunnyside a 0.3 and Law & Order: SVU a 0.6. Superstore reached a season high in total viewers with just under 3 million. The CW's Supernatural (0.3) and Legacies (0.2) dipped a little from their premieres last week.

Fox's 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 (pending updates) led the night by a wide margin. ABC (0.8) narrowly beat CBS (0.7) for second place. NBC and Telemundo tied at 0.6. Univision averaged 0.5 and The CW 0.3.

