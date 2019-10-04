TV Ratings: 'The Unicorn,' Other CBS Rookies Hold in Week 2

CBS' trio of new series held steady in their second week on the air, as comedies The Unicorn and Carol's Second Act and drama Evil all matched their premiere ratings in adults 18-49.

Three of NBC's comedies were also steady, but Sunnyside dipped into dangerously low territory. ABC's Grey's Anatomy also declined, but recorded its second straight week as Thursday's top entertainment show in adults 18-49.

The Unicorn put up ratings — 0.8 rating in adults 18-49, 6.01 million viewers — nearly identical to its premiere (0.8, 6.04 million). Carol's Second Act (0.7) and Evil (0.6) also equaled their demo ratings from last week and declined by just small amounts in total viewers. Veterans Young Sheldon (1.0) and Mom (0.8) also held steady in adults 18-49, and both increased a bit in viewers.

At NBC, comedies Superstore (0.8), Perfect Harmony (0.5) and The Good Place (0.6) all equaled their premiere ratings from a week ago, as did drama Law & Order: SVU (0.7). Sunnyside, however, slipped to a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and just 1.28 million viewers, making it the smallest Big Four network show of the young season. (NBC notes that digital viewing of its three returning shows' premieres was up considerably vs. a year ago, with SVU's three-day digital audience increasing by 74 percent over the 2018 premiere.)

Grey's Anatomy posted a 1.3 in adults 18-49, down from 1.5 a week ago but still better than any non-sports telecast on the evening. A Million Little Things (0.9) and How to Get Away With Murder (0.5) each ticked down from their premieres last week.

Fox's Thursday Night Football broadcast easily topped the night, though early numbers are down some from last week. It averaged 12.05 million viewers in the fast nationals, down from 12.71 million last week. It will go up considerably in the finals, when time-zone adjustments are accounted for and NFL Network's simulcast is factored in.

Fox averaged a 3.7 rating in adults 18-49 in primetime, pending updates. ABC finished second at 0.9, a little ahead of CBS' 0.8. NBC averaged 0.6, followed by Univision (0.5), Telemundo (0.4) and The CW (0.2).

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.