This Week in TV: NFL Kicks Off, 'Mayans MC,' 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'

Fall TV begins in earnest in a few weeks, but the biggest thing on commercial TV returns in the week of Sept. 2. So does a high-profile cable series, and on streaming, a drama about a group of hip-hop legends makes its debut.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

There's no trailer, and storylines have yet to be written, but the biggest show on network TV returns Thursday when the NFL's 100th season kicks off. A kickoff concert featuring Meek Mill and Meghan Trainor at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 PT Thursday precedes the season opener between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears (8:15 ET/5:15 PT).

Most of the rest of the league gets in on the action Sunday, Sept. 8, with Fox and CBS airing afternoon games and NBC showing the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in primetime (8:15 ET/5:15 PT). The NFL rebounded some last season following a couple years of ratings declines; an opening-weekend slate with high-profile teams in the national broadcast windows (the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have the late-afternoon slot on Fox) should mean a big start to the 2019 campaign.

On cable …

Returning: The first-season finale of Mayans MC revealed a big and surprising connection to its predecessor, Sons of Anarchy. The Kurt Sutter-Elgin James drama returns for its second season at 10 p.m. Tuesday on FX, with the promise of explaining that connection further (though without making the show just SOA South).

Also returning: New seasons of Greenleaf (10 p.m. Tuesday, OWN) and The Real Housewives of Dallas (9 p.m. Wednesday, Bravo).

Also: Conan's latest primetime special (10 p.m. Tuesday, TBS) takes him to Greenland; A Black Lady Sketch Show (which has been renewed for season two) closes out its inaugural run at 11 p.m. Friday on HBO; Comedy Central debuts Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik at 11 p.m. Friday.

On streaming …

New: Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga is very much an authorized biography — it's created and co-written by the RZA. But Hulu's dramatization of the seminal rap collective's rise aims to offer an unvarnished look at the circumstances and talent that led to the group's success. It premieres Wednesday.

Also new: Sacha Baron Cohen takes a dramatic turn as a renowned Mossad operative in limited series The Spy (Friday, Netflix); Harvey Weinstein documentary Untouchable debuts Monday on Hulu.

Returning: New seasons of DC Universe's Titans and Netflix's Spanish teen drama Elite arrive Friday, as does the latest installment of Hulu's anthology Into the Dark, titled Pure.

In case you missed it …

Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida has quite a backstory — it started at AMC, then went to YouTube before landing at the premium cable outlet. It stars Kirsten Dunst as a young woman with big dreams, which she tries to achieve via a multilevel marketing scheme. It's a "tremendous star vehicle" for Dunst, says THR critic Daniel Fienberg, with some strong supporting performances too. It airs at 10 p.m. Sundays on Showtime.