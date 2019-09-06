TV Ratings: NFL Opening Game Hits 3-Year High

NBC's broadcast scores the best preliminary numbers for the season kickoff since 2016.

The kickoff of the NFL season on NBC Thursday night scored the best ratings for the opening game since 2016.

Despite an ugly, penalty-filled game, the Green Bay Packers' 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears scored a 15.3 household rating in overnight metered markets. That's up 14 percent from a 13.4 in the overnights for the 2018 season opener, and also bests the 14.6 for the first game of the 2017 season.

Last year's kickoff game ended up just under 19 million viewers in the finals. Should the preliminary gains for Thursday's broadcast carry through, NBC will have an audience north of 21 million viewers.

NBC notes that the 15.3 household rating for the Packers-Bears telecast is the best metered-market number for any sporting event since the Super Bowl in February.

The NFL's regular-season TV ratings (across all its broadcast outlets) improved by 5 percent last season after two years of declines.

This post will be updated with additional ratings as they become available.

