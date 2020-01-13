TV Ratings: NFL Playoffs Give Fox a Huge Sunday

'Bob's Burgers' and the season finale of 'Bless the Harts' draw season highs following the network's football coverage.

Fox's NFL playoff coverage delivered huge ratings for the network Sunday night, predictably blowing away the rest of the broadcast field. It also helped comedies Bob's Burgers and Bless the Harts score their best ratings of the season after the game.

The network's telecast of the Green Bay Packers' 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks averaged 29.93 million viewers in primetime, per fast national ratings — numbers that will likely rise in the finals after adjustments for the live broadcast. The game also scored an 8.6 rating among adults 18-49.

Following the game, Bob's Burgers drew its best same-day 18-49 rating (2.7) in six years, pending updates, and its second-largest total audience ever with 8.72 million viewers, behind only the 2011 series premiere. The finale of Bless the Harts is currently at a season high of 1.3 in adults 18-49 and 3.97 million viewers.

CBS' 60 Minutes scored its best numbers since early December following the network's afternoon NFL game, drawing 10.11 million viewers and a 1.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic. God Friended Me (6.17 million, 0.8) and NCIS: Los Angeles (6.3 million, 0.8) both improved significantly on their week-ago ratings.

The Critics Choice Awards on The CW averaged 1.19 million viewers, down a bit from 1.51 million a year ago, and a 0.2 in the demo. ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos (0.7 in 18-49, 4.32 million viewers) and Kids Say the Darndest Things (0.5, 2.88 million) were even with a week ago, while Shark Tank (0.5, 2.78 million) came down 0.1 in adults 18-49. NBC aired reruns.

Fox's 7.0 rating among adults 18-49 (pending updates) easily beat the combined total of the other broadcast networks. CBS was the best of the rest at 0.9, followed by ABC at 0.6. NBC averaged 0.4 and The CW 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.