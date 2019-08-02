TV Ratings: NFL Preseason Opens With Lows for Hall of Fame Game

The other networks are largely steady Thursday, with CBS' 'Big Brother' and Fox's 'Masterchef' leading the non-sports slate.

Ratings for the NFL's preseason opener look to be at an all-time low for the second year in a row.

NBC's broadcast of the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio, drew a 4.1 household rating in metered markets Thursday night. That's down about 15 percent from a 4.8 last year — which ended up translating to 6.77 million viewers in the finals, a low for the game that marks the beginning of the league's preseason slate.

For what it's worth, the ratings for last year's Hall of Fame Game were not at all predictive of the regular season, which stopped two years of declines and improved across all of the league's broadcast windows in 2018.

NBC also had a comfortable lead over the other broadcast networks in primetime, which were pretty steady despite the presence of football.

CBS' Big Brother led the non-sports slate with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.78 million viewers, on par with its recent performances. Love Island was also steady at 0.5 and 2.41 million viewers.

Masterchef tied its season high of 0.8 in adults 18-49 on Fox, while Spin the Wheel was steady at 0.5. ABC's Holey Moley (0.7) ticked up week to week, while Family Food Fight (0.4) and Reef Break (0.3) held steady.

The series finale of iZombie on The CW hit a season high in viewers with 800,000 to go with a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Outpost also scored a 0.2, along with 652,000 viewers.

NBC led the night among adults 18-49 with a 1.4 rating, pending updates for its live broadcast. Fox came in second with a 0.7, edging the 0.6 for CBS. ABC averaged 0.5 and The CW 0.2.

