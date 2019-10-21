TV Ratings: 'Simpsons' Spikes With 'Treehouse of Horror'

The annual Halloween episode (and an NFL lead-in) gives the Fox series Sunday's best non-football numbers in adults 18-49.

The annual "Treehouse of Horror" episode — and an NFL lead-in — helped The Simpsons score Sunday's best adults 18-49 rating, not including NFL broadcasts. NBC's Sunday Night Football, meanwhile, rebounded from a season low and hit its biggest audience in three weeks.

The 30th "Treehouse of Horror" scored a 2.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.67 million viewers, even with The Simpsons' last post-NFL outing two weeks ago. The recently renewed Bless the Harts drew a 1.1 in the demo, in line with the 1.2 it earned two weeks ago. Bob's Burgers (1.1) and Family Guy (1.2) both hit season highs.

Fast national ratings have Sunday Night Football at 18.77 million viewers for NBC, which is already better than the previous two weeks. Adjustments for the live telecast will push the final number somewhat higher.

CBS' 60 Minutes was the most-watched show (non-football division) Sunday with 8.07 million viewers, along with a 0.8 in adults 18-49. God Friended Me (6.45 million, 0.6), NCIS: Los Angeles (6.3 million, 0.7) and Madam Secretary (4.5 million, 0.4) were on par with two weeks ago, the last time they didn't get an NFL bump.

ABC was fairly steady week to week in adults 18-49, with America's Funniest Home Videos posting a 0.7 and Kids Say the Darndest Things, Shark Tank and The Rookie all coming in at 0.6. The CW's Batwoman was even with last week's 0.3, while Supergirl ticked down to 0.2.

NBC's 4.8 rating in adults 18-49 (pending updates) beat the combined rating of the other broadcast networks in primetime. Fox is second at 2.4 (also pending updates) and ABC and CBS tied at 0.6. The CW, Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.3.

