Nick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Sets Fall Debut

The syndicated strip from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury is cleared in more than 90 percent of the country.

Nick Cannon's daytime talk show is officially cleared for launch.

The eponymous show from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury had previously been picked up by Fox-owned stations. It has now brought additional station groups on board and is cleared in more than 90 percent of the country, including all top 20 markets. Nick Cannon is set to premiere Sept. 21, making it the first new syndicated show to secure a debut date for the 2020-21 season.

"Clearances are climbing because our great station partners are hungry for a rising, versatile and dynamic talent like Nick," Debmar-Mercury heads Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said Monday in a statement. "His light-hearted style quickly wins over viewers and gives them a much-needed escape from the world. We've been asked why we skipped doing test shows and explained there was no need. It's obvious to anyone who watched Nick guest host for Wendy Williams last year how much he loves daytime talk and, based on the reaction of fans, how much they love him."

Said Cannon, "It's been thrilling going through this process, and to see the widespread support that the show has received and the milestones we've achieved is mind-blowing. We're gearing up to deliver a must-see show, and I'm looking forward to coming to you on your TV this fall."

In addition to Fox stations, Nick Cannon will air on local affiliated owned by CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Tegna, Hearst, Mission, Cox, Sunbeam, Meredith, Capitol, Lockwood, Gray and CW Plus.

In addition to Nick Cannon, the syndication market for 2020-21 includes a Drew Barrymore-hosted talk show from CBS Television Distribution and Dr. Oz spinoff The Good Dish from Sony.