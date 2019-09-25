Nick Cannon to Host Daytime Syndicated Talk Show

Nick Cannon is adding another hosting gig to his schedule.

The Masked Singer host is teaming with Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury to front his own syndicated daytime talk show in 2020. Cannon will co-produce the series via his production company, Ncredible Entertainment. Details on the name of the show and a specific launch date — as well as plans surrounding a format — have not yet been determined.

The new venture arrives after Cannon filled in as the host of Wendy Williams' Debmar-Mercury-produced talk show while she took an extended hiatus to focus on her heath after revealing her Graves' disease diagnosis.

"After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show," Cannon said. "I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone's minds. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”

Cannon has had a long career in entertainment, working as a host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, DJ, children's book author and more. He currently hosts Fox's competition series The Masked Singer, which broke out earlier this year and has already been renewed for two additional seasons. (Season 2 debuts Wednesday.) He also created, produced and hosted MTV sketch show Wild 'N Out, which has been renewed through its 16th season. He returns to the road with a second 30-city arena tour to support the show in March 2020. He previously hosted Fox's Teen Choice Awards, Nickelodeon's Lip Sync Battle: Shorties and Halo Awards, the latter of which he also created and exec produced. This past summer, he took over as the drive time radio host of Power 106's "Nick Cannon Mornings."



"We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms," said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein. "The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show. Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments.”

Cannon becomes the latest new face of daytime syndication. This season has featured a number of new arrivals, including talk shows hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Mel Robbins as well as courtroom shows with the likes of Jerry Springer, among others.

Below is a clip of Cannon filling in for Williams.