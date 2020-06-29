Nick Cannon to Produce, Star in 'Celebrity Call Center' Unscripted Series at E!

The cabler also picks up a comedic celebrity profile series and is developing a makeover show hosted by Nene Leakes and Brad Goreski.

Nick Cannon will lead a group of celebrities giving advice to everyday people in a series on E!

The NBCUniversal cable network has greenlit 10 episodes of Celebrity Call Center, where a group of famous people give advice over the phone. E! has also ordered a comedic profile series called 10 Things You Didn't Know and is developing a pair of makeover shows: Glamsquad Showdown, hosted by Nene Leakes and Brad Goreski, and The Seven Year Stitch, hosted by Dr. Terry Dubrow (Botched) and former Real Housewife Heather Dubrow. Additionally, a new season of Dr. 90210 featuring a group of women plastic surgeons is set to premiere in the fall.

Celebrity Call Center is based on a British format and will give people the chance to receive advice from celebs on fun, lighthearted and relatable topics including family, relationships, friends and work. The participating stars will tap into their own experiences and funny anecdotes to help callers through their situations.

The Masked Singer host Cannon is among the executive producers and will also appear on the series, which premieres July 13. Other participants include Brie and Nikki Bella, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Todd Chrisley, Mikey Day, Terry and Heather Dubrow, Vivica A Fox, Nene Leakes, Loni Love, Dorinda Medley, Alyssa Milano, Kelly Osbourne and Shangela.

The format was created by Kerfuffle TV and is being distributed by All3Media International. Cannon's Ncredible Entertainment also produces; Cannon, Michael Goldman, Jimmy Fox, Amanda McPhillips, Steven D. Wright and Carolyn Gilbey exec produce.

10 Things You Don't Know, debuting Aug. 10, will highlight a celebrity in each half-hour episode and, true to its title, will reveal 10 surprising and unique facts about that person. Subjects include Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, Will Smith and Tiffany Haddish. Jupiter Entertainment produces, with Patrick Reardon, Harrison Land and PJ Morrison executive producing.

The two shows join the Kevin Hart-hosted special Celebrity Game Face, which airs July 6, on E!'s summer slate.

The two shows in development are:

Glamsquad Showdown: Hosted by Leakes and Goreski, the competition will feature two celebrity friends or co-stars pitting their team of hair stylists, makeup artists and wardrobe consultants in makeover challenges in which they pull subjects from a studio audience. The Shed Media production is exec produced by Lisa Shannon and Dan Peirson.

The Seven Year Stitch: Couples nearing their seventh wedding anniversary get seven weeks to give their relationships a real and metaphorical facelift, via cosmetic surgery, fitness training and counseling. Heather and Terry Dubrow host and executive produce with Dave Caplan. Trooper Entertainment produces.