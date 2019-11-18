Nick Cannon Syndicated Talk Show Cleared for Launch on Fox Stations

A syndicated talk show starring The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon has locked in its first distribution deal — with the station group that airs his primetime hit.

Fox Television Stations will serve as the launch group for Cannon's untitled show, which comes from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury. The show, targeted for fall 2020, will air twice daily on Fox-owned affiliates in some of the country's biggest markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

"We need to take big swings, and Nick Cannon should be a natural fit with our lineups," said Frank Cicha, executive vp programming for FoxTelevision Stations. "Plus, he can help me a lot in our Masked Singer office pool."

Cannon served as a guest host for The Wendy Williams Show, also produced by Debmar-Mercury, when Williams took an extended hiatus earlier this year after being diagnosed with Graves' disease. Debmar-Mercury and Cannon's Ncredible Entertainment will co-produce the new show.

"It's always been a dream of mine to host my own talk show, and I’m fortunate to have found great partners in Fox and Debmar-Mercury,” said Cannon. "My experience with Fox as a producer and host on both The Masked Singer, as well as the soon-to-air Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos, has been exceptional. I’m looking forward to continuing our amazing track record together."

Added Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, "Fox has been an indispensable station group partner for us and we’re excited to team with them once again. They share our strong belief in Nick, a multi-talented force of nature who will bring his fresh approach and track record of success to daytime talk. Nick has been able to build a brand name across all platforms with unique ability to connect to the audience, which is exactly what you need to do to succeed in this competitive world."

Cannon's show joins Sony's The Good Dish, a food-centric spinoff of The Dr. Oz Show, in hitting the syndication market for fall 2020 (the latter doesn't have any distribution deals lined up yet). The current season has seen one of the biggest first-run syndicated pushes in years, with seven national launches including talk shows from Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall and a court show headed by Jerry Springer.

Fox stations also carry Extra, TMZ, TMZ Live and The Real in syndication, all of which recently earned multi-year renewals.