Nick Jonas Opens Up About Engagement to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is opening up for the first time about his engagement to Priyanka Chopra.

Making an appearance to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night — with Chopra watching from the audience — the singer offered details about the couple’s recent trip to India, where they celebrated their engagement among family members.

After getting engaged, the couple participated in a traditional Roka ceremony, which Jonas explained is a “confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement.”

“We both left that ceremony so full of joy,” Jonas said, also sharing that his parents were “blown away by the love shared among all the people.”

Though Jonas quipped that the celebration was “a little different from Jersey” — the singer’s home state — it was their ability to have privacy from the spotlight that was the most satisfying.

“For she and I, I think it was just nice to have that time with the family first. Have that private moment then be able to share with the world afterwards,” Jonas said.

Though the couple celebrated with both sides of the family, Jonas admitted the unexpected moment they felt their engagement was truly official. “We had this beautiful ceremony and we felt so connected, our families all met, it was spiritual and then we put it on Instagram, we were like ‘Oh my God! It’s official,” the singer joked.

When Fallon asked if the couple had a celebrity nickname, Jonas quipped that Chopra likes “Prick”; the late-night host then advised the couple refrain from using that name.