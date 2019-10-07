Nick Jonas to Replace Adam Levine on NBC's 'The Voice'

The youngest Jonas Brother is taking the spot that would have gone to Levine after Gwen Stefani filled in last cycle.

Nick Jonas is headed to The Voice.

The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers will join the upcoming spring cycle of the NBC singing competition series, filling the void left by Adam Levine’s May exit. Gwen Stefani had stepped in this fall.

The singer-actor, who has had roles in Jumanji, Kingdom and Scream Queens, will appear alongside current coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Jonas, who has thrived as both a member of the Grammy-nominated band and a solo artist, announced the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while promoting the Jonas Brothers' album and new single, "Only Human."

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” said Meredith Ahr, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

Added Jonas, “I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family. It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

As one-third of the Jonas Brothers, Jonas used the band as a launch pad for his own solo career, churning out hits like 2014’s “Jealous,” until earlier this year when he and his brothers got the band back together. Their new single, "Sucker," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. They also notched the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with their now platinum-certified album, “Happiness Begins.”

Jonas is keeping busy with his film schedule, too. Not only did the band release a 90-minute documentary Chasing Happiness on Amazon in June, later this year Jonas can be seen in the Jumanji sequel (in theaters Dec. 13) and Roland Emmerich’s Midway (Nov. 9). He also recently wrapped production on Doug Liman's post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking (2020), opposite Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.

Levine, for his part, recently opened up about leaving The Voice after 16 seasons — coincidentally also on DeGeneres' talk show. "I do miss it but I don't miss how much I had to work," the Maroon 5 frontman told the host. "Now I'm a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little."