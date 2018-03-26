Nickelodeon Parts Ways With Producer Dan Schneider

The Viacom-owned cable network and Schneider, the longtime producer and showrunner of hit kids' TV shows like 'iCarly,' 'Drake & Josh' and 'Victorious,' have agreed to not extend their current deal.

Nickelodeon and prolific TV producer Dan Schneider have opted to end their longtime partnership.

"Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our longtime creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider’s Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal," the Viacom-owned cable network said Monday in a statement. "Since several Schneider’s Bakery projects are wrapping up, both sides agreed that this is a natural time for Nickelodeon and Schneider’s Bakery to pursue other opportunities and projects."

Schneider, a former actor whose credits include Head of the Class, has a history with the kid-focused network that dates back to the 1990s when he meet Nickelodeon's Albie Hecht, who hired him to work on the sketch comedy All That. (He would quit that series after four seasons before being asked to revive it again in 2001.) Schneider's Nickelodeon programs have included The Amanda Show, What I Like About You, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious, Sam & Cat and more. He has helped launch the careers of Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes, Victoria Justice, Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy, among others.

"Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery team have created a string of lasting, groundbreaking hits over the years including iCarly, Drake & Josh, Victorious, Kenan & Kel and the current No. 1 hit show on Nickelodeon, Henry Danger," said the network. "We thank Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors. And Dan and Schneider’s Bakery are proud of the work they did together with Nickelodeon and will always remain big fans of the network.”