Nickelodeon Names Disney Exec Paul DeBenedittis Head of Programming

The job marks a Viacom homecoming for DeBenedittis, who previously spent a decade at MTV.

Nickelodeon has hired Paul DeBenedittis as head of programming, filling another key executive spot under new president Brian Robbins.

DeBenedittis will be executive vp programming and content strategy, reporting to Robbins. He takes over the position from Elizabeth Murray.

"Paul has extensive expertise in programming and leading content strategies that reach and resonate with youth audiences," Robbins said Wednesday in a statement. "He's one of the most dynamic executives in the kids and family space, and we're happy to have him on board as we forge a new Nickelodeon for today's audience."

DeBenedittis will oversee content and programming strategies along with partnerships, acquisitions and media planning across Nickelodeon's four linear channels and digital platforms. He also will work with Nick's international channels on worldwide programming and content strategy.

DeBenedittis joins a team under Robbins that also includes animation head Ramsey Naito.

Prior to joining Nickelodeon, DeBenedittis was senior vp programming strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide, including Disney Junior and Disney XD.

The move to Nickelodeon represents a homecoming of sorts for DeBenedittis, as he previously spent a decade at fellow Viacom network MTV as executive vp multiplatform programming, content strategy and scheduling. During his time there, he had a hand in the programming strategy and content windowing of shows including Laguna Beach, Jackass and The Real World, among others.