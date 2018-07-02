Nickelodeon Orders 'The Loud House' Spinoff 'Los Casagrandes'

Nickelodeon is moving forward with a spinoff of one of its long-running animated hits.

The Viacom-owned cable network has handed out a series order for Los Casagrandes, a spinoff of fellow animated series The Loud House. The kids-focused cabler has picked up 20 episodes of the series, which follows the friend of the flagship's Lincoln Loud, Ronnie Anne, and her extended family, the Casagrandes, living together in the big city and exploring the possibilities of ubran life.

The pickup comes after The Loud House returned to strong results, ranking as the No. 1 show among kids 2-11 and 6-11.

The Casagrandes family was first introduced in The Loud House special The Loudest Mission: Relative Chaos and will continue to appear in the current third season of the flagship. The family will also be featured in a five-episode arc in the previously announced fourth season of the flagship series.

The Loud House is co-executive produced by Mike Rubiner (KaBlam!), who will serve in the same capacity on Los Casagrandes. Cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz (Coco) will serve as a cultural consultant and consulting producer for the five-episode arc of The Loud House featuring the Casagrandes.

"Nickelodeon is proud to expand The Loud House universe by offering a new perspective on family life with Los Casagrandes,” said Chris Viscardi, Nickelodeon senior vp animation production and development. “There’s no better time than today to tell stories about a kid growing up in a loving, multigenerational, diverse family.”

The order comes as the kids-focused network finds itself in new territory after 30-year-plus Viacom veteran Cyma Zarghami exited her post as president of the Nickelodeon Group. A replacement has not yet been determined. Sarah Levy is running the brand in the interim. The spinoff of one of Nick's most beloved animated series arrives as streamers including Netflix and now Apple entered the kids programming space, driving up the price and demand for content. In a bid to cut through the increasingly cluttered kids marketplace, Nick has been turning to reboots (and now spinoffs) of proven hits. Los Casagrandes joins recent orders including the revival of Double Dare, Blues Clues and a potential reboot of Clarissa Explains It All with original star Melissa Joan Hart.