Nickelodeon Revives 'All That,' Kenan Thompson Exec Producing

The sketch comedy series will return in the summer with a new cast an alumnus Thompson as an exec producer.

Nickelodeon is reviving sketch-comedy series All That, which helped launch the careers of Nick Cannon, Kenan Thompson and Amanda Bynes.

Thompson will be part of the new version as well, signing on as an executive producer of the revival. All That is part of a big content slate announced Thursday by the kid-focused cable channel. The lineup also includes a new version of game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, a spinoff of animated series The Loud House and two music-focused shows, one scripted and one unscripted.

Potential spinoffs of Nick's signature animated show, SpongeBob SquarePants, are also in development as the Viacom-owned network leans into a strategy that has proliferated across the company's channels, including MTV (The Hills, Jersey Shore Family Vacation) and Comedy Central (the recently announced Crank Yankers revival). The slate is the first developed under network president Brian Robbins, who took over in October.

Nick is also close to a deal for a new Star Trek animated series.

"We have a laser focus on who kids are today, and what they want, so we are making a wider variety of shows and series for them, and we're working with brand-new kinds of talent and producers," Robbins said. "We have a new creative team in place and a renewed energy that we're harnessing to bring the buzz back to Nick."

Like its predecessor, All That — which Robbins co-created — will be a sketch-comedy show featuring a diverse cast of kid performers. Veterans of the original will also make special appearances. Thompson is executive producing with former former long-time Viacom exec Kevin Kay, and comedian Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) will be a consulting producer.

Nickelodeon's other new series are:

- The Casagrandes, a spinoff of The Loud House centered on 11-year-old Ronnie Anne, who moves with her mom and brother to New York to live with their big, loving and chaotic Mexican-American family.

- Santiago of the Seas, featuring an 8-year-old pirate who goes on nautical adventures and helps kids learn Spanish and Latino-Caribbean culture.

- Ryan's Mystery Playdate, featuring the young YouTube star of Ryan's Toy Reviews, his parents and animated friends solving a series of imaginative physical challenges.

- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, an updated version of the game show that originally aired on Fox. John Cena will host and executive produce with Mark Burnett and Barry Poznick of MGM.

- The Substitute, a hidden-camera prank show in which celebrities go undercover as substitute teachers and surprise their unsuspecting students. The show will also donate $25,000 to each school where it films.

- America's Most Musical Family, a competition to find the next great family musical act.

- An untitled scripted series from Simon Fuller (American Idol) and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, set at a performing arts boarding school.

- A miniseries revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, timed to the October release of the Paramount feature film based on the series.

Nick is also developing potential spinoff shows, specials and feature-length movies around core SpongeBob characters to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the series in 2020.