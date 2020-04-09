Nickelodeon, Scooter Braun Team for Preschool Animated Series

Nickelodeon and music mogul Scooter Braun are teaming up for a preschool animated series.

The ViacomCBS cable network has ordered 10 episodes of The BeatBuds, based on the popular kids' music duo of the same name. The BeatBuds — Jonathan Jonah and Matthew Shapiro — have been performing together since 2012 and count Kim Kardashian West, Pink, Fergie and Braun among their famous fans.

"The BeatBuds are all my kids listen to and from the first time I saw them perform at a birthday party, I knew they could become one of the biggest kids acts," said Braun. "This is going to be a really fun show the entire family can enjoy together, soon everyone will be singing along to The BeatBuds songs."

Added Brian Robbins, president Kids & Family Entertainment at ViacomCBS, "My young daughter's love for The BeatBuds turned me into a bona fide super fan, and now they’re pretty much our whole family's go-to soundtrack. I’m really happy to be working with Scooter Braun to bring them to Nickelodeon for a series that our audience is going to totally love."

The music-filled show will follow the adventures of Jonah and Shapiro's alter egos, Jonny Jingles and Matty Maracas, and their friends, with each episode featuring an original song. Evan Sinclair (Ryan's Mystery Playdate, The AquaBats Super Show) is writing; the show is slated to begin production this summer for a 2021 premiere on Nick's preschool platforms.

"Energizing families through music is what The BeatBuds is all about," said Jonah and Shapiro. "We have created a community like no other in which kids and parents are truly connected to us and our music. When we got the chance to create an animated series with Nickelodeon and Scooter, our excitement soared because we can bring The BeatBuds to the world. Let’s jam!"

Braun and Scott Manson will executive produce the series via their SB Projects. Eryk Casemiro, senior vp Nickelodeon Preschool, will oversee the project for the network.

The BeatBuds joins a list of upcoming shows at Nickelodeon that also includes SpongeBob SquarePants prequel Kamp Koral, animated series Big Nate and live-action show The Astronauts.