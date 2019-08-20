Nickelodeon Taps Angelique Yen, Eddie Gamarra to Head Studio Business

The two executives will oversee longform content for third-party platforms in addition to in-house projects.

Nickelodeon has named Angelique Yen and Eddie Gamarra to key posts as the ViacomCBS-owned cabler develops its studio business.

Yen, a veteran of Netflix, DreamWorks Animation and Disney, will be senior vp physical production at Nickelodeon Movies. Gamarra will be vp studio business development. Both will report to executive vp animation Ramsey Naito.

"Nickelodeon’s studio business gives us the opportunity to create different stories and let our IP live on beyond the network, while growing our audience and our creative-led culture," said Naito. "The addition of Angelique and Eddie to the team will help bolster this division by finding new ways to reimagine our shows and characters, in new formats and with new partners, while feeding the demand for our content with kids and families everywhere."

Yen will oversee production for all original longform content at Nick, including TV movies and SVOD. Upon joining Netflix in 2018, she oversaw the streamer's animation production pipeline on 16 projects, including Klaus, Over the Moon and Wendell and Wild. She has recently consulted on several feature projects.

At Disney, she worked on such films as Aladdin, Pocahontas and Fantasia 2000; her tenure at DreamWorks Animation included work on Madagascar 3 and Megamind.

Former college professor Gamarra will be in charge of developing animated and live-action content for streaming platforms and third-party players. He was most recently a literary manager at The Gotham Group with a focus on kids and family entertainment.

He was also an executive producer of The Maze Runner trilogy, Disney+'s Stargirl and Netflix's Wendell and Wild, from Henry Selick and Jordan Peele.

Yen and Gamarra are the latest additions to the executive team under network head Brian Robbins, joining Naito, programming head Paul DeBenedittis, head of live-action scripted content Shauna Phelan, chief marketing officer Jenny Wall and head of Nickelodeon Preschool Eryk Casemiro.