Nickelodeon Taps Ciara, Nick Lachey for 'America's Most Musical Family' Competition Show

Nick Lachey will host the series, in which 30 families compete for a recording contract with Republic Records and a $250,000 cash prize. Ciara, Debbie Gibson and YouTube personality David Dobrik will serve as judges. Ciara also is an executive producer on the 12-episode series, which begins production in Los Angeles this week for a fall premiere.

The show aims to find the "best family bands in the country," featuring a variety of families consisting of two or more relatives who perform together. Acts will include a father-daughter duo, sibling groups and a 12-member multigenerational brass ensemble.

America's Most Musical Family was announced in February as part of what Nickelodeon calls its "biggest, most wide-ranging content slate ever."

"Nick continues to wow crowds performing alongside his brother Drew in 98°; Debbie remains the record-holder as the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a number-one hit; David’s razor-sharp wit and expertise in the digital world will help families build their brand; and Ciara leads her own family in the spotlight as she continues her chart-topping career as a true triple threat," said Rob Bagshaw, executive vp unscripted content. "But ultimately, this competition for all ages is about celebrating exceptionally talented families."

America's Most Musical Family is produced by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation.