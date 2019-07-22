Nickelodeon Taps Jenny Wall, Eryk Casemiro for Exec Posts

Wall will be chief marketing officer for the Viacom-owned network, and Casemiro will head the kid-focused channel's preschool division.

Nickelodeon has added two more executives to its leadership team.

Jenny Wall has come aboard the Viacom-owned cable network as chief marketing officer, and Eryk Casemiro will be senior vp, Nickelodeon Preschool, at the kid-focused channel.

Wall is taking over for Kim Rosenblum, who was executive vp, head of marketing and chief creative officer for Nick. Casemiro takes over from Cathy Galeota, senior vp preschool content.

"Jenny is a dynamic innovator who knows how to create cultural moments that connect content and audiences," Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins, to whom Wall will report, said Monday in a statement. "As Nickelodeon focuses its efforts to expanding onto new platforms and building our audience, Jenny's creative instincts and strategic planning will further add to our momentum."

Wall comes to Nick from leading podcast producer Gimlet Media, where she held the same title and oversaw all marketing and public relations for the company. Prior to that, she was senior vp and head of marketing at Hulu and vp marketing at Netflix.

Casemiro has a long association with Nickelodeon, having worked on signature Nick series like Rugrats and The Wild Thornberrys as senior vp creative affairs at Klasky-Csupo Productions. He's remain an executive producer of the Rugrats reboot in the works at Nickelodeon and will report to executive vp animation Ramsey Naito while leading the preschool production and development team.

"In addition to being a longtime collaborator and friend of Nickelodeon, Eryk is an immensely creative executive who has worked on some of the most beloved animated kids' properties around the world," said Naito. "His leadership of our best-in-class preschool team will enable us to further expand our powerhouse portfolio for this next generation of kids."

Casemiro most recently served as chief creative officer for Zodiak Kids Studios, comprised of Marathon Media and Tele-Image in Paris and The Foundation in London.

Robbins, who was named president of Nickelodeon in October, has brought in a number of new executives as he pushes to evolve the Nick brand for the next generation of kids. His team includes animation head Naito, programming head Paul DeBenedittis and Shauna Phelan, his longtime AwesomenessTV colleague who now oversees live-action scripted content.