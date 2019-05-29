Nicole Byer "Happy" With Netflix Action After 'Nailed It' Image Snafu

The host vented about her exclusion from a thumbnail image for the show but says the company resolved the problem.

Nailed It host Nicole Byer says her exclusion from an image promoting the Netflix show was resolved after she raised the issue on social media.

Byer was reacting to a tweet (since deleted) from a fan of the show who noted that the thumbnail image Netflix used to promote Nailed It. It featured her co-host, Jacques Torres, and "Wes," an assistant director and occasional on-screen presence — but not Byer.

The streamer uses different thumbnail images of programs for different users, but the exclusion of Byer — a primary on screen presence and the only person of color among the regular cast of the culinary competition — raised eyebrows. You can see the image (via a screenshot first grabbed by E! News) below.

"If Netflix didn’t sign my checks and give me a huge platform and opportunity to showcase my comedy, I would talk about how … disrespectful this is to me a black woman, how black women are a lot of times erased from many different conversations," Byer wrote in a series of tweets. "I would talk about how it makes me know my true value as the host of the show where I work incredibly hard to elevate the material given to me. … I would talk about how this [is] essentially white washing for more views. But they sign my checks and I’m honestly so happy and grateful to and for the show and no sarcasm I love my job and wish to keep it so I’ll be quiet."

Netflix removed the image late Tuesday, after which Byer wrote, "I deleted my last set of tweets [because] I talked to one of the execs on my show and the thrilling conclusion is the removal of the image and a conversation about how the thumbnails are made and selected that I'm happy with."