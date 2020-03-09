Nicole Byer to Star in NBC's Dan Goor/Phil Augusta Jackson Comedy

Aaron Jennings has also joined the cast of the ensemble pilot about a group of black friends.

NBC's untitled Dan Goor/Phil Augusta Jackson comedy pilot is rounding out its cast.

Breakout Nicole Byer (Nailed It, Loosely Exactly Nicole) and Aaron Jennings have joined the ensemble comedy about a group of black friends.

The potential series is being written by Jackson, who exec produces alongside his Brooklyn Nine-Nine cohort and showrunner Dan Goor.

Byer will play Nicky (character details of which were not immediately available), while Jennings (Pure Genius, NCIS, Bones) is set as Anthony Holmes, a guy who is happy with his career and has a strong work commitment. The duo joins a cast that also includes Carl Tart, Echo Kellum (Arrow), Justin Cunningham (When They See Us) and Richard Brooks.

The untitled Goor/Jackson comedy was one of multiple offers Byer received this pilot season. The comedian and actress hosts Netflix's Nailed It and previously starred in semi-autobiographical comedy Loosely Exactly Nicole on MTV and Facebook Watch. She broke out as a cast member on MTV's Girl Code. She's repped by WME, Artists First and Morris Yorn.

Jennings is repped by Innovative and Thruline.

