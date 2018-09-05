Nicole Clemens Named President of Paramount TV

Paramount Television has found its replacement for Amy Powell, who was fired in July for allegedly making racially insensitive remarks.

Anonymous Content manager Nicole Clemens has been named Paramount TV's new president, reporting to Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos. In the role, which she will begin Monday, Clemens will oversee all aspects of development, production and programming for the television production studio, working closely with David Goldman, president of business operations.

“Nicole brings invaluable institutional experience and knowledge of all aspects of television from development to production to talent representation to programming,” Gianopulos said Wednesday in a statement. “Her excellent creative instincts, deep relationships throughout the industry and breadth of experience make her the ideal candidate for this role. We look forward to many years of great successes from her and the incredible Paramount Television team.”

Clemens joins Paramount TV from Anonymous Content, where she helped to set up projects at Apple, Netflix, Showtime and Hulu, among other platforms.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to be joining Paramount under the forward-thinking leadership of Jim Gianopulos,” said Clemens. “While at Anonymous Content, I’ve had the privilege to work closely with the excellent Paramount Television team and experience firsthand their commitment to artistic integrity. With the support of this world class team, I hope to continue to evolve Paramount Television as a studio focused on creating groundbreaking content and providing a welcoming place for talent to thrive."

Powell was let go from her job five years after being tapped to lead the newly relaunched Paramount Television banner. In an internal memo from Gianopulos, the exec cited "multiple individuals" who raised "concerns around comments" made by Powell in a "professional setting, which they believed were inconsistent" with parent company Viacom's values. Sources say the inciting incident occurred during a studio notes call for Paramount Network's First Wives Club reboot, and that the comments were racially insensitive. In the wake of her firing, Powell hired legal representatives, claiming that the termination was primarily motivated by gender bias on the part of Gianopulos.

Clemens had a 16-year career at ICM Partners as head of its motion picture lit department and exited for a programming role at FX before returning to her management roots at Anonymous Content. She has already worked with Paramount TV executives on series including Hulu's upcoming Catch-22, Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and TNT's The Alienist, among others, as the studio has a longtime first-look deal with Anonymous Content (which runs through 2019). Clemens brings a deep bench of contacts from the network, agency and management sides.

Lesley Goldberg contributed to this report.