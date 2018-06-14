Nicole Kidman Inks First-Look Film, TV Deal at Amazon

Nicole Kidman is bringing her services to Amazon Studios.

The Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner has signed a first-look deal for her Blossom Films banner to develop film, TV and digital projects for Amazon Studios.

The Jennifer Salke-led Amazon Studios noted that the two companies will work together to develop original series for Amazon Prime as well as movies that will "engage viewers in theaters."

"Nicole is a force of nature as both an actress and a producer," Salke said in a release announcing the deal Thursday. "She understands the focus of bringing addictive, entertaining and compelling television to our Prime Video customers as well as movies that will connect with film audiences. Stay tuned for many exciting projects to come in the very near future!"

Blossom Films, created by Kidman and Per Saari, exec produced HBO's awards darling Big Little Lies and feature films Rabbit Hole and The Family Fang. The company is currently in production on Emmy-winner Big Little Lies and is teaming with Big Little Lies partners Reese Witherspoon and Bruna Papandrea to adapt Liane Moriarty's Truly Madly Guilty into a limited series. Kidman is also reteaming with Big Little Lies showrunner David E. Kelley for HBO straight-to-series limited series The Undoing in which she will star. The latter will go into production in 2019.

"I'm excited to start working with Jen Salke and the Amazon team. Our goal at Blossom Films is to create important and entertaining content across multiple platforms, and I can't think of better collaborators with which to accomplish this," Kidman said.

The Kidman deal marks Salke's latest "get" for Amazon Studios and follows a first-look pact with Oscar-winner Jordan Peele, with whom she's teaming for scripted drama The Hunt. In her first interview since replacing the embattled Roy Price as head of Amazon Studios, Salke stressed that she'd be hands-on and aggressive in pursuing talent. Salke is looking to create a curated stable of top producers amid an escalating war for talent that has seen Netflix poach Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy from their broadcast-focused studio homes and Greg Berlanti re-up with Warner Bros. TV, all with nine-figure deals. That Kidman's pact is for both film and TV comes as buyers are having to offer more to talent amid a fierce competition for the biggest names in the business.

"I'm going to be aggressively pursuing deals. They don't have to be megaproducers, but I'm going to be curating a group of people I believe in who I think are hit makers, potentially, and building what I hope will be a great home for talent here, where they can have a real strategic and creative partner," Salke told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm going to be hands-on with all of those people because I am personally the one going out and trying to get them. You're going to see me aggressively pursuing people."

At Amazon, Kidman joins a talent roster that also includes The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, Transparent boss Jill Soloway, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino and more.

Kidman is repped by CAA.