Nicole Kidman to Star in, Produce Amazon Drama

Nicole Kidman has lined up another TV project, this time at Amazon Studios.

The streamer outbid multiple other outlets for the rights to develop author Janelle Brown's upcoming novel Pretty Things. Kidman, who has a first-look deal at Amazon, is attached to star and executive produce via her Blossom Films.

Brown (Watch Me Disappear, All We Ever Wanted Was Everything) will adapt her book and also serve as an exec producer. Emmy winner Reed Morano (The Handmaid's Tale) — who has an overall deal at Amazon — will direct and executive produce; Kidman's Blossom Films partner Per Saari also exec produces.

Pretty Things centers on on two brilliant, damaged women who try to survive the greatest game of deceit and destruction they will ever play. When a reluctant grifter befriends a wealthy "influencer" on the shores of Lake Tahoe, her ultimate con devolves into a raw, treacherous game of long-awaited payback.

The drama is the latest TV effort for Kidman. The Big Little Lies Emmy winner will next be seen in HBO's limited series The Undoing, set to premiere in the fall, and is starring in and executive producing an adaptation of author Liane Moriarty's Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu. She's also executive producing The Expatriates for Amazon, with The Farewell's Lulu Wang set to direct.

Morano, meanwhile, is directing and executive producing Amazon's global thriller The Power, starring Leslie Mann, and is attached to direct limited series The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence for the streamer.

Kidman is repped by CAA, Media Talent Group and Jackoway Austen. Morano is with CAA and LBI Entertainment. Brown is repped by Susan Golomb at Writers House LLC, Anonymous Content and Morris Yorn.