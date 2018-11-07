Nicole Kidman HBO Limited Series Names 'Night Manager' Emmy Winner as Director

Susanne Bier will helm all episodes of 'The Undoing,' which reteams Kidman and 'Big Little Lies' writer David E. Kelley.

Nicole Kidman's upcoming HBO limited series The Undoing has tapped Emmy winner Susanne Bier as its director.

Bier, a 2016 Emmy winner for helming AMC's miniseries The Night Manager, will direct all six episodes of The Undoing. She also will be an executive producer on the project, which is scheduled to begin production in 2019.

The Undoing reteams Kidman with Big Little Lies writer/executive producer David E. Kelley and executive producer Bruna Papandrea. Kidman will play Grace Sachs, a successful New York therapist living the life she has always wanted — until it is shattered by a brutal death. Now, with her husband missing and a chain of terrible revelations left behind, she has to dismantle one life and build a new one for herself and her son.

Kelley is adapting Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You Should Have Known for the series. Kidman, her Blossom Films partner Per Saari, Kelley, Papandrea (via her company Made Up Stories) and Bier are all executive producers.

Kidman wrapped production on season two of Big Little Lies in August; HBO has said the show will return in 2019.

Bier's credits as a director include the best foreign-language film Oscar winner In a Better World, as well as Things We Lost in the Fire, A Second Chance, Love Is All You Need and After the Wedding. Her feature Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson, is due for release in December. She is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen.