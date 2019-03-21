Nicole Richie Joins Fox Comedy From 'Grace and Frankie' Exec Producer

Nicole Richie is heading back to Fox more than 15 years after The Simple Life helped make her a household name.

The actress has joined the network's comedy pilot Richard Lovely, playing the publicist for the title character (Thomas Lennon), a disgruntled children's author.

Richie's character, Kelli, is a high-functioning millennial who is Richard's opposite in every way but one: They both like to keep their eyes on number one — themselves. The role was initially planned as recurring should Richard Lovely go to series, but after a table read, the show's producers decided to make it a series regular.

Lennon's Richard is the creator of a best-selling children's book series called Mr. Mouse who doesn't hate kids but does hate just about everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving a savvy 9-year-old, Mr. Mouse appears in Richard's real life as he's forced into an unlikely father-son relationship that will change his life.

The cast also includes Wendie Malick, Mason Shneiderman, Nicole Sun and Asif Ali. Grace and Frankie writer and executive producer Billy Finnegan created the series and executive produces with director Alex Hardcastle. The now Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV produces.

Richie was a regular on NBC's Great News, which ran for two seasons in 2017-18. Other recent credits include guest appearances on Grace and Frankie (in an episode Finnegan wrote) and HBO's Camping. She also starred on and executive produced the VH1 series Candidly Nicole. Richie is repped by WME, Impression Entertainment and Morris Yorn.