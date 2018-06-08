Niecy Nash Pretended to Be Prince's Cousin to Try and Meet Him At a Party

The 'Claws' star also got hit on by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Niecy Nash told a hilarious Prince story on Thursday (June 7) when stopping by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, on what would have been the late rocker's 60th birthday. “I just wanna prepare you,” Nash told host Stephen Colbert as a disclaimer before diving in, “So get ready.”

She went on to say that after seducing her way in to a Grammy Awards afterparty hosted by the Purple Rain rocker, Nash and her friend pretended to be the singer’s cousin in order to get into his room.

A hesitant security guard went to retrieve Prince, who cautiously opened the door to find Nash and her friend waiting for him. “And he said 'nice try' and shut the door in our face,” Nash said, throwing her hands up in disbelief.

The duo also apparently ran into a flirtatious Leonardo DiCaprio, who, according to Nash, “likes the dark meat off the piece of chicken.”

Check out the full interview below.

