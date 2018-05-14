'Nightflyers,' 'Deadly Class': Watch Trailers for Syfy's Upcoming Dramas

Syfy on Monday offered the first looks at its two big upcoming dramas, George R.R. Martin's Nightflyers and the Russo brothers' Deadly Class.

Both shows were prominently featured during Monday's NBCUniversal upfront presentation to Madison Avenue ad buyers.

Nightflyers is, without question, a big swing for Syfy. The drama, based on the Game of Thrones author's 1980 novella and the 1987 film of the same name, follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of the solar system aboard The Nightflyer — a ship with a small tight-knit crew and a reclusive captain — in hopes of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place, they start to question each other, and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought. Gretchen Mol stars.

Jeff Buhler (Jacob's Ladder) — who took over as showrunner for Daniel Cerone — penned the script and executive produces the UCP drama alongside Hypnotic's Gene Klein (Suits), David Bartis (Mr. and Mrs. Smith) and Doug Liman (Suits); Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta (Jacob's Ladder) of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films; and Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions. Robert Jaffe, who penned the feature film based on Martin's novel, is set as a producer, too. Andrew McCarthy will be a producer-director on the project. Mike Cahill will direct the pilot.

Deadly Class, meanwhile, is set in a dark, comic book world against the backdrop of late 1980s counterculture and follows a homeless teen recruited into a storied private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital for the boy. The drama is described as a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.

Deadly Class is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions. Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott adapted the project for the small screen and will executive produce alongside Joe Russo, Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War,Captain America: Civil War) and Mike Larocca (Spy). Adam Targum (Banshee) from Chipmunk Hill also served as executive producer on the pilot, along with Lee Toland Krieger (The Age of Adaline), who directed.

Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Benjamin Wadsworth (Teen Wolf), Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse), Maria Gabriela de Faria (Sitiados), Luke Tennie (Shock and Awe), Liam James (The Killing) and Michel Duval (Queen of the South) star.