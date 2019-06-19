Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Books 'Game of Thrones' Follow-Up: FX Agency Drama

John Magaro, Lola Kirke, Ben Schnetzer, Jonathan Pryce and Judd Hirsch will also star in 'Gone Hollywood,' a 1980s-set pilot from Ted Griffin and Scott Rudin.

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is headed to FX for his TV first project since the HBO megahit ended.

Coster-Waldau will star in Gone Hollywood, a drama pilot for the Disney-owned cable network about talent agents from Terriers co-creator Ted Griffin and producer Scott Rudin.

Set in 1980, the pilot centers on a group of agents who leave an old-guard firm and found their own agency that skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing movies forever. The fictional characters in the series will mix with real-life entertainment figures and events.

John Magaro (The Umbrella Academy), Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle), Ben Schnetzer (Snowden, Happy Town), Jonathan Pryce (The Wife) and Judd Hirsch (The Meyerowitz Stories) will also star in the pilot. Nelson Franklin, Eric Lange, Sarah Ramos, Peta Sergeant and Jeremy Shamos will recur should Gone Hollywood make it to series.

For Coster-Waldau, it's the first TV role since his eight-season run as Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones ended in May. He also stars in Brian De Palma's feature Domino, which hit theaters May 31.

Griffin will direct the pilot and serve as showrunner and executive produce Gone Hollywood with Rudin, Eli Bush, Garrett Basch, Griffin's Terriers co-creator Shawn Ryan and Marney Hochman.

Coster-Waldau is repped by WME and Sloane Offer; Magaro by Paradigm, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Felker Toczek; Kirke by One Entertainment, ICM and Sloane Offer; Schnetzer by Gersh and of Sloane Offer; Pryce by WME and Julian Belfrage Associates; and Hirsch by TalentWorks.

Gone Hollywood will seek to join a growing roster of FX scripted series that also includes Atlanta, Baskets, Better Things, Fargo, Mayans MC, Mr. Inbetween, Pose, Snowfall, What We Do in the Shadows and the upcoming Breeders, Devs, Mrs. America, Shogun, an untitled Lil Dicky comedy and Y: The Last Man. Under Disney, FX CEO John Landgraf hopes to double his number of scripted originals from 14 in 2018 to possibly 28 in three to five years, while also building an unscripted slate of anywhere from eight to 12 shows.