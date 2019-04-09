Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Responds to 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theories, Calls the Ending "Satisfying"

Kimmel quizzed his guest on whether he's read any theories that are correct, to which Coster-Waldau responded, "Some. But I've never read any where they got the whole thing."

Ahead of the Game of Thrones final season premiere, now just days away, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reserved a guest seat on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat with the late-night host about the closure of the medieval fantasy.

At the top of the show, Kimmel jokingly asked the actor if he got to keep his hand [that was severed in season 3], to which Coster-Waldau replied, "I didn't, that was the one thing I wanted! But with the success of the show, it's probably touring on exhibition somewhere..." he laughed.

Kimmel went on to express sadness that the Game of Thrones is coming to an end. "What are we going to do on Sunday's?" he asked. "Have a life," replied the actor. Considering the show's final season, Coster-Waldau pointed out that he's known about the finale since last June and reads the show scripts on a tablet instead of being given physical copies. "We get an app and the scripts come [on it], and then when we've finished them they magically disappear," he said. Asked if he dislikes reading scripts and learning his lines on a tablet, Coster-Waldau confirmed, "I dislike it."

Launching into some fan theories, Kimmel mentioned the popular prediction that Coster-Waldau's character Jaime Lannister, whose journey is predicted to include a reckoning for what happened with Bran, will kill his sister Cersai, the actor said, "That's a theory. It makes sense though, if you think about it." Of the theory that Jon Snow becomes the Knight King, Coster-Waldau simply asked, "How?"

Kimmel quizzed his guest on whether he's read any theories that are correct, to which Coster-Waldau responded, "Some. But I've never read any where they got the whole thing." Without revealing any spoilers, he called the ending "satisfying."

Considering the end to the popular HBO drama, series author George R. R. Martin told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday that he doesn't think it should be the final season and that "the time has passed by in a blur." In reference to the prequel show in development, which is set thousands of years in the past in a different era of Westeros, Martin noted that it's going to be interesting what the fans make of a land without dragons, the Iron Throne, and King's Landing.

While casting news has been trickling in, no production schedule or release date for the prequel has been announced yet.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, in which many major deaths are expected to drop in the six-episode conclusion, premieres Apr. 14 on HBO.

In addition to Coster-Waldau's television acting, he has been working on a travel documentary in Greenland and will soon appear in Macbeth at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.