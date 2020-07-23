Nina Dobrev to Star in 'Woman 99' Adaption Acquired by Bruna Papandrea's Production Banner

Greer Macallister's historical thriller, released in March 2019, centers on a young woman named Charlotte who embarks on a journey to free her sister from an insane asylum. Dobrev will star and executive produce the series alongside Papandrea.

Best-selling author Greer Macallister’s Woman 99 is getting the adaptation treatment. Bruna Papandrea’s production banner Made Up Stories have acquired the rights to develop the author's historical thriller for television.

Actress Nina Dobrev will star and executive produce the series alongside Papandrea. The actress last starred in the CBS half-hour comedy Fam and films including Run This Town, opposite Ben Platt, and Then Came You, alongside Maisie Williams and Asa Butterfield.

Alongside Dobrev and Papandrea, Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver will also serve as executive producers and Janice Park will serve as a producer. This project is another series being developed by Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content.

"Bringing Woman 99 to life with Bruna, Casey, Janice and Endeavor Content has been a dream come true," Dobrev said. "It’s so important to tell women’s stories written by women with women for women. Unfortunately history continues to repeat itself, and Woman 99 explores themes of mental illness, societal inequality, and injustice that make this cautionary tale feel hauntingly relevant even centuries after the story takes place."

Historical thriller Woman 99 (Sourcebooks Landmark), released in March 2019, centers on the character Charlotte who hopes to free her sister from an insane asylum. Convinced there's more to the story of why her wealthy parents committed her sister, she follows her sister inside the asylum where she takes on a new identify of an anonymous inmate. Charlotte then works to uncover secrets as to why her sister and other inmates are put away — but those in power are willing to do anything to prevent Charlotte from learning the truth.

"Greer’s gripping novel has so many elements that I love including a courageous heroine, the mighty bond of sisters and the power of perseverance, all set against a heartbreaking backdrop exploring the historical treatment of women cast off from society," Papandrea said.

The book marks Macallister's third novel. The author's 2015 debut novel, The Magician's Lie, has also been optioned for film with Jessica Chastain, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler set to produce. Macallister will serve as a consulting producer for the series adaptation of Woman 99.

"From our very first conversation about bringing Woman 99 to the screen, I've been blown away by Nina's enthusiasm, insight and passion for this story. And the woman-led, inclusive approach of Made Up Stories makes Bruna's team the ideal match to bring the inconvenient women of Goldengrove Asylum to life. I couldn't be more honored," said Macallister.

