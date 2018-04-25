Nkechi Carroll Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Nkechi Carroll is moving from 20th Century Fox Television to Warner Bros. Television.

The writer-producer behind Fox's Rosewood and The Resident will create and develop new projects for the studio under the multiple-year pact. Carroll landed at Warners in a competitive situation, with multiple studios vying for her services.

Carroll has a long history at 20th TV, having come up on Fox's Bones and working on spinoff The Finder in addition to developing multiple scripts for Fox and NBC.

Before working in television writing, Carroll was an economist at the Federal Reserve for a lengthy stint after college. She grew up in Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, the U.K. and the U.S., and speaks multiple languages. She is keenly interested in continuing to promote diverse voices and experiences in her work.

Carroll is repped by WME, MetaMorphic Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

Carroll's exit comes as 20th TV is poised to become a Disney brand as part of the latter's pending $52.4 billion purchase of nearly all of Fox. Thus far, 20th TV has been able to resign a number of writer-producers including Kurt Sutter, Rich Appel, Tim Minear and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. (Ryan Murphy famously departed his longtime home of 20th TV for a nine-figure deal with Netflix.)