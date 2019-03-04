'No Activity' Renewed for Third Season at CBS All Access

No Activity is sticking around at CBS All Access.

The subscription video-on-demand platform has handed out a third season renewal to its lone live-action scripted comedy series, No Activity.

The news follows the show's Nov. 22 season two debut, which in a rare move for All Access, was released in an all-at-once holiday binge.

"We are so excited to welcome back our favorite cops for a third season of No Activity,” said Julie McNamara, exec vp originals at CBS All Access. "[Co-creator] Trent O’Donnell and [co-creator and star] Patrick Brammall, along with Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions, just keep outdoing themselves. No Activity is a master class in proving that while our characters may be bored, they are never boring.”

Brammall stars alongside Tim Meadows in the cop comedy that counts Will Ferrell and Adam McKay among its exec producers. The series is owned in-house by CBS TV Studios.

No Activity returns having a solid 86 percent and 70 percent RottenTomatoes rating among viewers and critics, respectively. CBS All Access, like other streaming platforms, does not release viewership.

No Activity is part of a CBS All Access scripted slate that includes The Good Fight, Strange Angel, Tell Me a Story and multiple Star Trek series, including the recently renewed flagship Discovery. No Activity will be joined by animated Star Trek: Lower Decks as CBS All Access' lone comedies. Other CBS All Access upcoming series include Stephen King's The Stand, Interrogation and The Twilight Zone.

CBS All Access has only canceled one series — drama One Dollar — in its brief history.