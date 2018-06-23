'Nobodies' Canceled at TV Land/Paramount Network

The Melissa McCarthy-produced half-hour scripted comedy bounced between networks and couldn't find a footing in its second season.

Nobodies is no more.

Viacom-owned TV Land and Paramount Network have canceled the Melissa McCarthy- and Ben Falcone-produced scripted comedy after two seasons.

The comedy was inspired by the real lives of writers Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras (Adult Swim's Mike Tyson's Mysteries), who watched as their friends from Los Angeles-based improv and sketch comedy troupe The Groundlings went on to star in blockbuster comedies and win Oscars while they toiled away in Hollywood.

Developed by Keith Cox for TV Land, the single-camera comedy earned a second season renewal ahead of its premiere last year. After bowing on the niche cable network, Nobodies averaged a little more than 400,000 total viewers (with three days of DVR). As part of Viacom's push to create a general entertainment hub in Paramount Network — which is now also overseen by Cox — Nobodies was upgraded to the former Spike TV.

Season two bowed March 29, when it was supposed to get a halo affect from Paramount Network's Heathers — which also moved from TV Land. When Heathers was delayed and ultimately scrapped, that left Nobodies to find its own audience on a larger platform. The comedy aired twice on Paramount Network before moving back to TV Land, where it posted a modest gain. The modestly reviewed comedy finished up a tick compared with season one, though behind TV Land's beloved flagship comedy, Younger, andTeachers.

With TV Land already having two scripted comedies to pair together, there was no need for a third in Nobodies as the cable network is no longer accepting pitches for scripted series.

Deadline first reported the news.