'NOS4A2' Renewed for Season 2 on AMC

The pickup, announced during the show's Comic-Con panel, will bring the show back in 2020.

AMC wants more of its modern-day vampire tale NOS4A2.

The cabler announced a second-season renewal for the series starring Ashleigh Cummings and Zachary Quinto Saturday at Comic-Con. Like the first run, season two will have 10 episodes; production is set to start in the fall for a 2020 premiere.

"This otherworldy series makes remarkable work of Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel, deftly helmed by Jami O’Brien and with captivating performances by Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings and the rest of the talented cast,” said AMC president David Madden. “NOS4A2 has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since its debut, and we are ready to jump right back in to this story for season two."

Quinto plays Charlie Manx, an immortal who sustains himself by feeding on the souls of children. He then deposits what's left of them in Christmasland, a twisted Christmas village of Manx's imagination where it's always Dec. 25 and happiness is mandatory.

Young artist Vic McQueen (Cummings) discovers she has the ability to track Manx and sets out to defeat him and free the children he's imprisoned. The cast also includes Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jahkara Smith.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to bring the rest of Joe Hill's amazing novel to television. Joe's imagination is unparalleled,” said O’Brien. “I love the characters and the world, and our colleagues at AMC have been wonderful partners. I’m grateful to be playing in the NOS4A2 sandbox.”

The series has performed reasonably well through its first six episodes, averaging about 1.5 million viewers after three days of delayed viewing — a growth of more than 80 percent over its initial airing on Sunday nights. It ranks No. 2 among first-year dramas on ad-supported cable in 2019 among adults 18-49 and 25-54 and is in the top 20 of all cable dramas in those demos.

O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as showrunnerl for the series and executive produces with Hill and Lauren Corrao of Tornante Television. AMC Studios produces.