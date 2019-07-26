'Now Apocalypse' Canceled After One Season on Starz

Gregg Araki's end-of-the-world comedy did not draw a very big audience for the premium cable outlet.

The end of the world will not get any more time on Starz.

The premium cable outlet has canceled its comedy Now Apocalypse after a single season. The series from filmmaker Gregg Araki premiered March 10, and two weeks later Starz released the full season on demand and on its digital platforms while continuing weekly debuts on air.

Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch said Friday at the Television Critics Association press tour that Starz was happy with the quality of the show but opted not to bring it back.

Now Apocalypse has generally positive reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg calling it "weird and funny and kinky and outlandish."

The show drew minuscule on-air ratings, averaging a scant 89,000 viewers for their first showing (only two made it into six figures for their first airings). Starz series, like those of other premium channels, typically get the majority of their audiences elsewhere — either streaming, on demand or via DVR and on-air replays.

Now Apocalypse stars Avan Jogia, Tyler Posey, Kelli Berglund, Beau Mirchoff and Roxane Mesquida. Araki co-writes the series with Karley Sciortino, who's also a consulting producer. Steven Soderbergh and Gregory Jacobs executive produce with Araki.