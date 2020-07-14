Nyle DiMarco Comedy Series in the Works at Spectrum

Nyle DiMarco is getting his own series.

Spectrum Originals is teaming with Daniel Dae Kim's 3AD to develop a scripted comedy based on the life of the model, actor, producer and activist. Sources say DiMarco will star in the comedy, which is currently in development, as the potential series centers on his experiences as a charismatic, street smart deaf man in modern times. Potential episodes will offer funny, character-based storytelling designed to provide a deeper perspective on the experiences of the deaf and hard of hearing communities in America.

Spectrum declined comment.

DiMarco will exec produce alongside Kim and John Cheng of 3AD and Sami Housman of Melrose Placed. 3AD's Tara Bohn will also co-exec produce, while Johnny Chiou will be an associate producer.

DiMarco is perhaps best known as the first deaf winner of America's Next Top Model and Dancing With the Stars. He has used his platform to become an advocate for the disabled community via his work with the United Nations, Apple and Google, among others.

On the acting front, DiMarco's credits include Difficult People, This Close and Station 19.

Kim's 3AD counts ABC's The Good Doctor among its growing list of credits. The company, which has a first-look deal at Amazon Studios, is committed to storytelling that features characters and cultures that are traditionally underrepresented. The DiMarco show comes shortly after Amazon bought genre-bending ghost drama Tether from the company.