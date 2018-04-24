'The Oath' Renewed for Season 2 by Crackle

The Oath is getting a second season.

Crackle has renewed the freshman drama, which debuted last month and has become the network’s most-watched new original series. The news was announced during the Sony Pictures Television Network streaming service's upfront presentation at Sony Headquarters in New York.

The gritty, action-packed drama starring Sean Bean comes from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and creator Joe Halpin, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in South Central for 17 years, 12 of them as an undercover officer. The series takes ‎an unforgiving look at the complicated dynamics in these organizations and documents the lives of those willing to risk it all, to have it all.

By exploring a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend, The Oath sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join — only a select few make the cut — but once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.

“Our audience has truly responded to this authentic, raw, and compelling series,” said Eric Berger, chief digital officer of Sony Pictures Television Networks and general manager of Sony Crackle. “Thanks to Joe, 50 Cent and our stellar ensemble and production team for bringing this powerful story to life. We look forward to taking the next step together.”

Added Halpin: “The Oath has been one of the highlights of my professional career as a writer, so having the opportunity to take our storytelling to that next level is incredibly exciting. Sony Crackle, 50 Cent and the entire cast have been amazing collaborators. We have so much more story to tell and I can't wait to get started.”

The Oath is executive produced by 50 Cent and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc., Dennis Kim, Todd Hoffman, Anne Clements and Halpin, who also serves as the showrunner.