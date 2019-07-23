Odell Beckham Jr. Launching Production Company, YouTube Channel With Wheelhouse (Exclusive)

O’Dell Beckham Jr. is the latest athlete to make a Hollywood foray. The NFL star has launched his own media outfit, ITN Productions, part of a pact with Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment.

Kicking off the production push is a YouTube channel that launches Tuesday, one that will offer an off-the-field look into Beckham’s life. The wide receiver has had a big year, moving from his longtime home with the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns for the coming 2019-20 season.

“It’s amazing to launch my very own YouTube channel and give fans a behind-the-scenes look into my life,” Beckham said in a statement. “This collaboration between Wheelhouse Entertainment and [digital firm] Portal A will expand my digital presence and engagement with fans around the world.”

The 26-year-old already has a considerable footprint, with 13.4 million Instagram followers and another 4 million on Twitter, but the YouTube channel will serve as another outlet for Beckham to address fans. The YouTube content will be created by ITN, Wheelhouse and Portal A. More broadly speaking, ITN (including Beckham’s business partner Ajay Sangha) will develop and create unscripted projects across linear and digital platforms.

“In a short amount of time, Beckham has already set himself apart as a unique talent and one of the most magnetic players in the NFL,” said Wheelhouse Entertainment president Sean Cohan. “It’s no surprise that his appeal has audiences clamoring for more Beckham across a range of entertainment and lifestyle platforms, where they can see him in new arenas and get even closer to his adventurous spirit, humor and genuine charisma. We know he will be a game-changer for Wheelhouse.”

Production companies have been quite the thing among athletes of late, and several of them — see LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment and Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media — have seen great success.

Beckham is repped by WME, which brokered the deal with Wheelhouse.