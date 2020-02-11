Odette Annable to Star in ABC's 'Thirtysomething' Sequel

She joins fellow 'Supergirl' alum Chris Wood in playing a child of characters from the original series.

ABC's Thirtysomething sequel has cast the second offspring of the original series' characters.

Odette Annable will star in the MGM TV/ABC Studios pilot as Janey Steadman, the daughter of Hope (Mel Harris) and Michael (Ken Olin). Janey is the older sister of Leo, played by Chris Wood — who, like Annable, is a veteran of The CW's Supergirl.

The grown-up Janey is a passionate, driven person, possessed of what her boyfriend, Brad, calls a very big engine in a small car.

Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, who created Thirtysomething, are writing and executive producing the sequel; Zwick will also direct the pilot. The original series ran from 1987 to 1991 and won 13 Emmys, including one for best drama series in 1988, along with acting honors for Patricia Wettig, Timothy Busfield and Melanie Mayron.

Harris, Olin, Wettig and Busfield are all set to reprise their roles, but the sequel — which has already opened a writers room and is "gearing up for series," according to ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke — will focus on their kids, who are now in their 30s themselves.

The pilot marks a return to ABC for Annable, who previously starred in the network's 2015 drama The Astronaut Wives Club and recurred on Brothers & Sisters. Her other credits include Fox's House, CBS' Pure Genius and Tell Me a Story at CBS All Access. She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Deadline first reported the news.